210514-N-TT671-2001
ARABIAN SEA (May 14, 2021) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Lacey Carlson works on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, May 14. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael T. Porterfield)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 02:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795196
|VIRIN:
|210514-N-TT671-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108345449
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, MH-60R Sea Hawk Maintenance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT