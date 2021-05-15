Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vertical Replenishment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARABIAN SEA

    05.15.2021

    Courtesy Video

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    210515-N-OB471-1001
    ARABIAN SEA (May 15, 2021) – Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) participate in a vertical replenishment with the fast-combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the Arabian Sea, May 15. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hilgendorf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 02:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795195
    VIRIN: 210515-N-OB471-1001
    Filename: DOD_108345448
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical Replenishment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IKE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT