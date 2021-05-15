210515-N-OB471-1001
ARABIAN SEA (May 15, 2021) – Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) participate in a vertical replenishment with the fast-combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the Arabian Sea, May 15. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hilgendorf)
|05.15.2021
|05.18.2021 02:19
|B-Roll
|795195
|210515-N-OB471-1001
|DOD_108345448
|00:01:16
|ARABIAN SEA
|2
|2
