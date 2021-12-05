F/A-18F Maintenance

210512-N-OB471-1001
ARABIAN SEA (May 12, 2021) - Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) perform maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, and an E/A-18G Growler, attached to the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, in the Arabian Sea, May 12. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hilgendorf)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 01:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795192
|VIRIN:
|210512-N-OB471-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108345431
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
