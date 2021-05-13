210513-N-OB471-1001
ARABIAN SEA (May 13, 2021) – Machinery Repairman Fireman Agelojayjay Galeon, and Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Jimmy Flores make pipe fittings aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, May 13. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hilgendorf)
|05.13.2021
|05.18.2021 01:41
|B-Roll
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
