210512-N-MY760-1001
ARABIAN SEA (May 12, 2021) - Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) perform maintenance on an E/A-18G Growler, attached to the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, in the Arabian Sea, May 12. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph T. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 01:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795190
|VIRIN:
|210512-N-MY760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108345429
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintenance on an E/A-18G Growler, by PO1 Roland Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT