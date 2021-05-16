Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mindset of a Professional Athlete - Lt. Col. Rhesa Ashbacher Feature

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Video by Ashley Boster 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Rhesa Ashbacher, Marine Corps Base Quantico staff judge advocate, shares her experience in the 2021 World Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships, Feb. 27, 2021. The Marine Corps thrives on physical challenges. It is the mindset of a Marine that stands apart with an uncommon willingness to fight and an unfaltering focus on winning.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Ashley L. Boster)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 15:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795128
    VIRIN: 210516-M-RB349-001
    Filename: DOD_108344336
    Length: 00:06:37
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    USMC
    rowing
    Athlete
    Fitness
    Marine Corps
    Quantico
    rowing machine
    MCBQ

