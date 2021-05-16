The Mindset of a Professional Athlete - Lt. Col. Rhesa Ashbacher Feature

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Rhesa Ashbacher, Marine Corps Base Quantico staff judge advocate, shares her experience in the 2021 World Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships, Feb. 27, 2021. The Marine Corps thrives on physical challenges. It is the mindset of a Marine that stands apart with an uncommon willingness to fight and an unfaltering focus on winning.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Ashley L. Boster)