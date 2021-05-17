Mobility Guardian for 1/623rd FA BN

Members of the 1/623rd FA BN, KYNG join Mobility Guardian 2021 in Alpine, MI 16-21 May 2021. Major Jason Simpson talks logistics and teaming with the Air Force.
