Fort Wainwright COVID-19 update, May 14, 2021

Col. Christopher Ruga, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Fort Wainwright commander, updates the community on what recent guidance changes on mask wear from the Centers for Disease Control and the DoD mean for the installation. While the changes ease wear for fully vaccinated individuals, the wear of masks is presently still required as before for vaccinated and unvaccinated in all Child and Youth Services (CYS) facilities, on Post Shuttle buses or vans, and within the Fort Wainwright Visitor's Center. As additional changes occur or guidance is issued, we will provide updates.