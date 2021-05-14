Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Wainwright COVID-19 update, May 14, 2021

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Brady Gross and Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Col. Christopher Ruga, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Fort Wainwright commander, updates the community on what recent guidance changes on mask wear from the Centers for Disease Control and the DoD mean for the installation. While the changes ease wear for fully vaccinated individuals, the wear of masks is presently still required as before for vaccinated and unvaccinated in all Child and Youth Services (CYS) facilities, on Post Shuttle buses or vans, and within the Fort Wainwright Visitor's Center. As additional changes occur or guidance is issued, we will provide updates.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 14:56
    Category: Briefings
    This work, Fort Wainwright COVID-19 update, May 14, 2021, by Brady Gross and Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    IMCOM
    Army
    Fairbanks
    Fort Wainwright
    USAG Alaska

