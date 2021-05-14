Visitor Center Upgrades - Main Gate improvements, Summer 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One of the major upgrades coming out of this Main Gate improvement project, will be the modifications to the visitor center experience here at Fort Wainwright. Tune in as Jason Millet from Physical Security provides more detail about these upgrades and what they'll look like when complete. Questions? Shoot us a message or find more info at: https://home.army.mil/alaska/index.php/fort-wainwright/garrison/des



As a reminder, Fort Wainwright is improving security features of the main gate according to Army standards. The project will require closure of the main gate beginning 0001, June 2, 2021 and extending to early October.