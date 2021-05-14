One of the major upgrades coming out of this Main Gate improvement project, will be the modifications to the visitor center experience here at Fort Wainwright. Tune in as Jason Millet from Physical Security provides more detail about these upgrades and what they'll look like when complete. Questions? Shoot us a message or find more info at: https://home.army.mil/alaska/index.php/fort-wainwright/garrison/des
As a reminder, Fort Wainwright is improving security features of the main gate according to Army standards. The project will require closure of the main gate beginning 0001, June 2, 2021 and extending to early October.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 13:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|795110
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-QN293-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108344066
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Visitor Center Upgrades - Main Gate improvements, Summer 2021, by Brady Gross and Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT