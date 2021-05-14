Lazelle Gate Access - Main Gate improvements, Summer 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This project requires additional gate access to help accommodate the community and shifts in traffic flow while the Main Gate is closed. Tune in as Jason Millet from Physical Security provides details about where exactly the Lazelle Gate is and what else to expect this summer. Questions? Shoot us a message or find more info at: https://home.army.mil/alaska/index.php/fort-wainwright/garrison/des



As a reminder, Fort Wainwright is improving security features of the main gate according to Army standards. The project will require closure of the main gate beginning 0001, June 2, 2021 and extending to early October.