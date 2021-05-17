Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASAC Change of Command

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    B-Roll of the USASAC Change of Command. BG Garrick Harmon takes command of the United States Army Security Assistance Command, as outgoing commander BG Doug Lowrey becomes commanding general of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio/Fort Sam Houston.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 12:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: AL, US

    This work, USASAC Change of Command, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tim Hanson
    change of command
    USASAC
    Army Security Assistance Command
    Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowr
    Brig. Gen. Garrick Harmon

