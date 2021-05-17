B-Roll of the USASAC Change of Command. BG Garrick Harmon takes command of the United States Army Security Assistance Command, as outgoing commander BG Doug Lowrey becomes commanding general of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio/Fort Sam Houston.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 12:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795101
|VIRIN:
|210517-A-IK167-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108344016
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
