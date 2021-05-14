Project Material Delivery - Main Gate improvements, Summer 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As we get closer to project start date, equipment and materials will be staged and will require the closure of one lane during off-peak hours during the week of May 24-28. Questions? Shoot us a message or find more info at: https://home.army.mil/alaska/index.php/fort-wainwright/garrison/des



As a reminder, Fort Wainwright is improving security features of the main gate according to Army standards. The project will require closure of the main gate beginning 0001, June 2, 2021 and extending to early October.