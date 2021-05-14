As we get closer to project start date, equipment and materials will be staged and will require the closure of one lane during off-peak hours during the week of May 24-28. Questions? Shoot us a message or find more info at: https://home.army.mil/alaska/index.php/fort-wainwright/garrison/des
As a reminder, Fort Wainwright is improving security features of the main gate according to Army standards. The project will require closure of the main gate beginning 0001, June 2, 2021 and extending to early October.
This work, Project Material Delivery - Main Gate improvements, Summer 2021, by Brady Gross and Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS
