    Project Material Delivery - Main Gate improvements, Summer 2021

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Brady Gross and Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    As we get closer to project start date, equipment and materials will be staged and will require the closure of one lane during off-peak hours during the week of May 24-28. Questions? Shoot us a message or find more info at: https://home.army.mil/alaska/index.php/fort-wainwright/garrison/des

    As a reminder, Fort Wainwright is improving security features of the main gate according to Army standards. The project will require closure of the main gate beginning 0001, June 2, 2021 and extending to early October.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 13:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 795100
    VIRIN: 210514-A-QN293-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_108344015
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    This work, Project Material Delivery - Main Gate improvements, Summer 2021, by Brady Gross and Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Wainwright

    Alaska
    IMCOM
    Army
    Fairbanks
    Fort Wainwright
    USAG Alaska

