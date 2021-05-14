Project start update - Main Gate improvements, Summer 2021

Fort Wainwright is improving security features of the main gate according to Army standards. The project will require closure of the main gate beginning 0001, June 2, 2021 and extending to early October.
Find more info at: https://home.army.mil/alaska/index.php/fort-wainwright/garrison/des
