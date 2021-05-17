Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spring into Fitness DLA!

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The weather is warming up and DLA military members, it's time to "Spring into Fitness" and get in shape to meet your service's physical fitness requirements. Contact your J1 Military Representative for any questions, issues, or concerns. #SpringintoFitness

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 09:38
    Location: US

