142nd Civil Engineers build cabins for Girl Scouts

B-roll footage of 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron building cabins for the Girl Scouts of Hawaii at Camp Paumalu in Haleiwa, Hawaii as part of an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission, wherein the military works with civilian agencies to obtain valuable training and work experience while providing a service for a community, a mutually advantageous arrangement for both military and civilian parties. Interviews included.
Interview 1: Airman 1st Class Leslie Christiansen, Power Production Specialist, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron
Interview 2: Major Josh Dill, Deputy Base Civil Engineer and Officer in Charge, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron
Interview 3: Senior Master Sgt. Orviel J. Ordiz, Engineering Assistant, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron
|05.14.2021
|05.16.2021 21:49
|B-Roll
|795019
|210514-F-SP755-713
|DOD_108342802
|00:06:52
|HI, US
|1
|1
