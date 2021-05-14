Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Civil Engineers build cabins for Girl Scouts

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    B-roll footage of 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron building cabins for the Girl Scouts of Hawaii at Camp Paumalu in Haleiwa, Hawaii as part of an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission, wherein the military works with civilian agencies to obtain valuable training and work experience while providing a service for a community, a mutually advantageous arrangement for both military and civilian parties. Interviews included.

    Interview 1: Airman 1st Class Leslie Christiansen, Power Production Specialist, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron

    Interview 2: Major Josh Dill, Deputy Base Civil Engineer and Officer in Charge, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron

    Interview 3: Senior Master Sgt. Orviel J. Ordiz, Engineering Assistant, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 21:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795019
    VIRIN: 210514-F-SP755-713
    Filename: DOD_108342802
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Civil Engineers build cabins for Girl Scouts, by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon
    IRT
    Oregon Air National Guard
    142nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    142nd Wing
    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021

