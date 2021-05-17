Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Okinawa Water Safety Animation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.17.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Munce 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific presents an animation on the safety guidelines related to water safety one should keep in mind while conducting any water activities across the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Lance Cpl. Isaac W. Munce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 20:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795007
    VIRIN: 210512-M-YE553-1001
    Filename: DOD_108342590
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Water Safety Animation, by LCpl Isaac Munce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Marines
    Water Safety
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT