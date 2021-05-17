Marine Corps Installations Pacific presents an animation on the safety guidelines related to water safety one should keep in mind while conducting any water activities across the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Lance Cpl. Isaac W. Munce)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 20:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795007
|VIRIN:
|210512-M-YE553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108342590
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Okinawa Water Safety Animation, by LCpl Isaac Munce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
