A-10 Ops Desk B-roll

B-roll package highlighting work being done at 107th Fighter Squadron operations desk. Includes Airman working at the desk, talking on the phone, working at computer, speaking with other Airmen. Package also includes A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft flown by 107th FS pilots, as shoot from a KC-135 Stratotanker while in flight.
|01.11.2020
|05.16.2021 14:50
|B-Roll
|794997
|200111-Z-VA676-153
|DOD_108342395
|00:09:53
|MI, US
|0
|0
