    A-10 Ops Desk B-roll

    MI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll package highlighting work being done at 107th Fighter Squadron operations desk. Includes Airman working at the desk, talking on the phone, working at computer, speaking with other Airmen. Package also includes A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft flown by 107th FS pilots, as shoot from a KC-135 Stratotanker while in flight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794997
    VIRIN: 200111-Z-VA676-153
    Filename: DOD_108342395
    Length: 00:09:53
    Location: MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Ops Desk B-roll, by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    Selfridge
    107th Fighter Squadron
    Ops desk
    DANHEATON_Broll

