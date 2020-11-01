A-10 Ops Desk B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll package highlighting work being done at 107th Fighter Squadron operations desk. Includes Airman working at the desk, talking on the phone, working at computer, speaking with other Airmen. Package also includes A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft flown by 107th FS pilots, as shoot from a KC-135 Stratotanker while in flight.