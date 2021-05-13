Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SURGRETE Stringer

    EL SALVADOR

    05.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darien Perez 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Our FSS Team From Joint Task Force-Bravo helped with some surgeries in a hospital in La Union, El Salvador.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794991
    VIRIN: 051321-F-RX899-001
    Filename: DOD_108342292
    Length: 00:11:43
    Location: SV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SURGRETE Stringer, by SSgt Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical

    Humanitarian aid

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    #ARFOR
    #RS-21

