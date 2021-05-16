Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command team message before heading home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.16.2021

    Video by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade command team, Col. Howard Lloyd and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Livolsi, provides some highlights of the work 28th ECAB Soldiers did in the Middle East before they complete their mission and head home. The 28th ECAB has been serving in the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield since Summer 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 06:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794970
    VIRIN: 210516-Z-IK914-001
    Filename: DOD_108341992
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command team message before heading home, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Command

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Central Command

    CENTCOM

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    Deploy

    28th CAB

    28th

    message

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    army aviation

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    aviators

    Helicopter

    Kuwait

    Middle East

    mobilization

    mobilize

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    aviator

    Army Central

    Keystone

    ARNG

    28th ID

    1-137th AHB

    628th ASB

    1-82

    ARCENT

    628

    Operation Spartan Shield

    104th Aviation Regiment

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CJTF-OIR

    1-137

    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    137th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    1-82nd ARB

    1-82nd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    TAGS

    Command
    Message
    Kuwait
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT