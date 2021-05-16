Command team message before heading home

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade command team, Col. Howard Lloyd and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Livolsi, provides some highlights of the work 28th ECAB Soldiers did in the Middle East before they complete their mission and head home. The 28th ECAB has been serving in the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield since Summer 2020.