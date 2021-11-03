AFRC Key Spouse Program with Lt. Gen. Scobee and Mrs. Scobee

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee, Chief Air Force Reserve, headquarters U.S. Air Force, and Commander, Air Force Reserve Command, and his wife Mrs. Janis Scobee share information about the Air Force Key Spouse Program for Reserve Citizen Airman at Robins Air Force Base, Mar. 11, 2021. The U.S. Air Force Key Spouse Program (KSP) is an official Air Force Unit Family Readiness Program designed to enhance readiness, personal/family resiliency and establish a sense of Air Force community. The strategic vision is to increase resiliency and unit cohesion amongst military members and their families throughout the military life cycle. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock.)