SURGRETE- Resolute Sentinel 21

Our Forward Surgical Section Team helped out the local community by providing top quality care. They helped with surgeries ranging from broken arm repairs to gull bladder removals.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 21:33
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|794934
|VIRIN:
|051321-F-RX899-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108341341
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|SV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
