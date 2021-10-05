Swift Response 21 Jump into Romania

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division jump into Boboc Air Base for the joint, Multinational Airborne operation Swift Response headquartered at Mihail Kogalniceanu (M.K.) Air Base, Romania, May 10, 2021. Swift Response 21 is the first exercise of the larger operation Defender Europe 21 during which U.S. forces work closely together with NATO allies and partners.
(Interview footage of Col. Ferguson, Spc. Figueroa, and Brig. Gen. Grzegorz Grodzki courtesy of Spc. Jarred Simmons, U.S. Army Europe and Africa)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 17:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794917
|VIRIN:
|210510-A-HK139-817
|Filename:
|DOD_108341082
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
identified by DVIDS
