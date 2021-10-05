Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 21 Jump into Romania

    ROMANIA

    05.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division jump into Boboc Air Base for the joint, Multinational Airborne operation Swift Response headquartered at Mihail Kogalniceanu (M.K.) Air Base, Romania, May 10, 2021. Swift Response 21 is the first exercise of the larger operation Defender Europe 21 during which U.S. forces work closely together with NATO allies and partners.

    (Interview footage of Col. Ferguson, Spc. Figueroa, and Brig. Gen. Grzegorz Grodzki courtesy of Spc. Jarred Simmons, U.S. Army Europe and Africa)

    This work, Swift Response 21 Jump into Romania, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

