U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division set up and conduct operations for the joint, Multinational Airborne operation Swift Response at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 2021. Swift Response 21 is the first exercise of the larger operation Defender Europe 21 during which U.S. forces work closely together with NATO allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 17:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794914
|VIRIN:
|210509-A-HK139-134
|Filename:
|DOD_108341040
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Swift Response 21 DTAC Operation Center, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
