    CSM Eva Commons at Swift Response 21

    ROMANIA

    05.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 82nd Airborne Division, CSM Eva Commons interview for the joint, Multinational Airborne operation Swift Response at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Swift Response 21 is the first exercise of the larger operation Defender Europe 21 during which U.S. forces work closely together with NATO allies and partners.

    Interview:
    CSM Eva Commons
    Command Sergeant Major for HHBN
    82nd ABN DIV

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 17:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794911
    VIRIN: 210511-A-HK139-909
    Filename: DOD_108340979
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Eva Commons at Swift Response 21, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    SwiftResponse
    82ndAirborneDiv
    DefenderEurope

