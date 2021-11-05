U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 82nd Airborne Division, CSM Eva Commons interview for the joint, Multinational Airborne operation Swift Response at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Swift Response 21 is the first exercise of the larger operation Defender Europe 21 during which U.S. forces work closely together with NATO allies and partners.
Interview:
CSM Eva Commons
Command Sergeant Major for HHBN
82nd ABN DIV
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 17:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|794911
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-HK139-909
|Filename:
|DOD_108340979
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Eva Commons at Swift Response 21, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
