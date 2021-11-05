MEDRETE - Resolute Sentinel 21 W/ Subtitles

Our Joint Task Force-Bravo Team touched down in El Salvador, Zacatillo Island to provide the locals with primary care, preventative medicine, dental, and pharmacy services.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 12:18
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|794854
|VIRIN:
|051121-F-RX899-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108340118
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
