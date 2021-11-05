Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDRETE - Resolute Sentinel 21 W/ Subtitles

    EL SALVADOR

    05.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darien Perez 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Our Joint Task Force-Bravo Team touched down in El Salvador, Zacatillo Island to provide the locals with primary care, preventative medicine, dental, and pharmacy services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 12:18
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 794854
    VIRIN: 051121-F-RX899-003
    Filename: DOD_108340118
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDRETE - Resolute Sentinel 21 W/ Subtitles, by SSgt Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical

    Humanitarian aid

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    #RS-21 #ARFOR #Resolute Sentinel

