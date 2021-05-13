Weasel Habitat | Defender Challenge

The 20th Security Forces Squadron hosted their annual "Defender Challenge" in honor of police week.
Teams of three from various squadrons across the 20th Fighter Wing participated in the contest, which included: pushing a police cruiser, door breaching, low crawls and more! The teams competed for the fastest time to try and secure a trophy and bragging rights!
Police week is held annually in the month of May to recognize law enforcement who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
