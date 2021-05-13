Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weasel Habitat | Defender Challenge

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 20th Security Forces Squadron hosted their annual "Defender Challenge" in honor of police week.

    Teams of three from various squadrons across the 20th Fighter Wing participated in the contest, which included: pushing a police cruiser, door breaching, low crawls and more! The teams competed for the fastest time to try and secure a trophy and bragging rights!

    Police week is held annually in the month of May to recognize law enforcement who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

