Designed with you in mind, the Digital Garrison App is a great way to explore your Army Installation and connect to your community. The App is specifically designed with the military community in mind. Search for Digital Garrison in the App Store. Powered by the United States Army and the Exchange.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 09:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794815
|VIRIN:
|051421-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108339693
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Digital Garrison App 2021, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT