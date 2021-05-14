Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ultrasound Technician Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryann Holzapfel 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    One of the most exciting moments as a new parent is seeing your unborn baby during an ultrasound. TSgt Reena Rivera, Ultrasound Technician for the 374th Medical Group, talks about the importance of that milestone during pregnancy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 02:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794763
    VIRIN: 210514-F-RH045-001
    Filename: DOD_108338740
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ultrasound Technician Feature, by SSgt Ryann Holzapfel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    yokota
    ultrasound
    374th airlift wing
    374th mdg
    ultrasound tech
    ultrasound technician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT