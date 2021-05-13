Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG begins providing vaccinations to youth ages 12 to 18

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. Gilberto Armento, 158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, administers COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents, to include youth from ages 12 to 18, at a drive-through vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., May 13, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 

    Vaccinations
    Arizona National Guard
    youth
    COVID-19
    AZCV19
    ages 12-14

