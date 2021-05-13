Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. Gilberto Armento, 158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, administers COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents, to include youth from ages 12 to 18, at a drive-through vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., May 13, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794710
|VIRIN:
|210513-Z-CC902-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108338013
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AZNG begins providing vaccinations to youth ages 12 to 18, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
