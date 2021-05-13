AZNG begins providing vaccinations to youth ages 12 to 18

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. Gilberto Armento, 158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, administers COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents, to include youth from ages 12 to 18, at a drive-through vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., May 13, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)