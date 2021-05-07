Col. Scott S. Preston, Tulsa District Commander is interviewed by Chris Gdanski, Director of Engineering for the City of Enid, about a project approved by the Tulsa District for a water pipeline from Kaw Lake to the City of Enid.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 11:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|794651
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-PO406-308
|Filename:
|DOD_108337465
|Length:
|00:08:34
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District Commander Interview May 7 2021, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT