    Tulsa District Commander Interview May 7 2021

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Col. Scott S. Preston, Tulsa District Commander is interviewed by Chris Gdanski, Director of Engineering for the City of Enid, about a project approved by the Tulsa District for a water pipeline from Kaw Lake to the City of Enid.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 11:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794651
    VIRIN: 210507-A-PO406-308
    Filename: DOD_108337465
    Length: 00:08:34
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District Commander Interview May 7 2021, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Water Supply
    Regulatory
    water pipeline

