Resolute Sentinel kicked off with our Joint Task Force-Bravo team headed out by boat to the island of Zacatillo to provide aid to the local Salvadorians.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 21:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794570
|VIRIN:
|051221-F-RX899-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108336415
|Length:
|00:07:57
|Location:
|SV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21 - Stringer, by SSgt Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
