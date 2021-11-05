Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDRETE - Resolute Sentinel 21 Stringer

    EL SALVADOR

    05.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darien Perez 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Our Joint Task Force-Bravo Team went down to the island of Zacatillo to provide the locals with dental, pharmacy, preventative medicine and primary care services during Resolute Sentinel 21.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:21
    Location: SV

    This work, MEDRETE - Resolute Sentinel 21 Stringer, by SSgt Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical

    Humanitarian aid

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    #ARFOR
    #RS-21

