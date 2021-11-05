Our Joint Task Force-Bravo Team went down to the island of Zacatillo to provide the locals with dental, pharmacy, preventative medicine and primary care services during Resolute Sentinel 21.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 19:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794565
|VIRIN:
|051221-F-RX899-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108336343
|Length:
|00:15:21
|Location:
|SV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDRETE - Resolute Sentinel 21 Stringer, by SSgt Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT