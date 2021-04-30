Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Worth District's 2021 Administrative Professionals Appreciation Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Join Fort Worth District Commander Col. Kenneth Reed, NBC 5 Today Co-Host Laura Harris and the rest of the district in appreciation for our amazing, dedicated, and selfless Administrative Professionals. THANK YOU!

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 18:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 794556
    VIRIN: 210430-A-ZS026-777
    Filename: DOD_108336258
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Worth District's 2021 Administrative Professionals Appreciation Ceremony, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Fort Worth
    NBC 5
    Administrative Professionals

