Join Fort Worth District Commander Col. Kenneth Reed, NBC 5 Today Co-Host Laura Harris and the rest of the district in appreciation for our amazing, dedicated, and selfless Administrative Professionals. THANK YOU!
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 18:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|794556
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-ZS026-777
|Filename:
|DOD_108336258
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Worth District's 2021 Administrative Professionals Appreciation Ceremony, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
