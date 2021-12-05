Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Research & Development Harnessing Innovation: Advanced Battery Performance, 4HN and 2HN Batteries (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Batteries are integral to powering certain weapon systems. DLA’s Research and Development office has a special program that focuses on the battery supply chain and on providing the warfighter with lightweight, rugged and long lasting batteries. It’s about #WarfighterAlways and #MissionReadiness 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 16:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 794538
    VIRIN: 210512-D-LU733-510
    PIN: 505742
    Filename: DOD_108336048
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: US

    DLA Research and Development

