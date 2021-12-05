U.S. Navy Mine Countermeasures Ship visits MCAS Iwakuni (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7), forward-deployed to Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, arrives at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni for a scheduled port visit May 12, 2021. With an organic port facility, and serving as host to Marine Air Group 12, Carrier Air Wing Five, and Fleet Air Wing 31, MCAS Iwakuni is uniquely postured to provide advanced naval integration in support of regional security and the US-Japan alliance. Patriot is assigned to Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response platform for contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones)