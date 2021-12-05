'Use your training to your advantage'

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794435" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ben Wilkinson, a professional big wave surfer and Patagonia ambassador from Oahu, Hawaii, tells about his experiences and provides his input regarding water and ocean safety. Wilkinson highlights the importance of being knowledgeable and prepared when planning to conduct water activities in any ocean across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Faith A. Rose and Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)