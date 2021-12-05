'Use your training to your advantage'

Ben Wilkinson, a professional big wave surfer and Patagonia ambassador from Oahu, Hawaii, tells about his experiences and provides his input regarding water and ocean safety. Wilkinson highlights the importance of being knowledgeable and prepared when planning to conduct water activities in any ocean across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Faith A. Rose and Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)
