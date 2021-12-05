Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    'Use your training to your advantage'

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2021

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Ben Wilkinson, a professional big wave surfer and Patagonia ambassador from Oahu, Hawaii, tells about his experiences and provides his input regarding water and ocean safety. Wilkinson highlights the importance of being knowledgeable and prepared when planning to conduct water activities in any ocean across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Faith A. Rose and Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 01:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794435
    VIRIN: 210510-M-WT872-1001
    Filename: DOD_108334400
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ocean
    Hawaii
    water safety
    MCIPAC
    Ben Wilkinson
    water knowledge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT