    How USACE Operates Reservoirs in California

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Did you know? In California, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers develops the rules that many dam operators follow when making flood releases. Learn more about reservoir operations and water management in this animated video.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 18:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794430
    VIRIN: 210511-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_108334341
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    flood control
    flood risk
    reservoir operations
    water releases
    California dams

