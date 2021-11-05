Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USASAC's SHARP Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    An introduction video to the SHARP Program at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command with program manager Jonathan Trussell.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 08:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794356
    VIRIN: 210511-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108333233
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASAC's SHARP Program, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    Hanson
    USASAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT