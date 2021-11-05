An introduction video to the SHARP Program at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command with program manager Jonathan Trussell.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 08:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794356
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-IK167-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108333233
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USASAC's SHARP Program, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
