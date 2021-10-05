Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794314" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 129th Rescue Wing with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage recite the oath of enlistment at various locations around Moffett Air National Guard Base, May 10, 2021. This month recognizes the historical contributions and achievements of our AAPI brothers and sisters in arms.