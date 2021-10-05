Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stefany Leyva and Airman 1st Class Kevin Nious

    129th Rescue Wing

    Members of the 129th Rescue Wing with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage recite the oath of enlistment at various locations around Moffett Air National Guard Base, May 10, 2021. This month recognizes the historical contributions and achievements of our AAPI brothers and sisters in arms.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 19:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794314
    VIRIN: 210510-Z-KQ976-0001
    Filename: DOD_108332425
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    #129RQW #AsianAmerican #PacificIslander #HeritageMonth

