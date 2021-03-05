Raptors Take Flight on the Western Range

Several 30th Space Wing Civil Engineer biologists monitor the fascinating and diverse birds of prey at Vandenberg's Space Force Country. Raptors are deeply rooted in the Air Force history and culture. This video, which is part of a base environmental series, reveals the connection between birds of prey and military aircraft.
Vandenberg's mascot is appropriately designated as the hawk!
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 18:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|794307
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-IR015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108332412
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
