Raptors Take Flight on the Western Range

Several 30th Space Wing Civil Engineer biologists monitor the fascinating and diverse birds of prey at Vandenberg's Space Force Country. Raptors are deeply rooted in the Air Force history and culture. This video, which is part of a base environmental series, reveals the connection between birds of prey and military aircraft.

Vandenberg's mascot is appropriately designated as the hawk!