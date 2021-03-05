Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors Take Flight on the Western Range

    VANDENBERG AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Jan Jones 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Several 30th Space Wing Civil Engineer biologists monitor the fascinating and diverse birds of prey at Vandenberg's Space Force Country. Raptors are deeply rooted in the Air Force history and culture. This video, which is part of a base environmental series, reveals the connection between birds of prey and military aircraft.
    Vandenberg's mascot is appropriately designated as the hawk!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 18:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 794307
    VIRIN: 210510-F-IR015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108332412
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: VANDENBERG AFB, CA, US

    TAGS

    Vandenberg AFB
    30th Space Wing
    Raptors
    military aircraft
    birds of prey
    peregrine falcons

