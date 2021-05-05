Autonomous Aircraft Experiment - B-Roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    40th Flight Test Squadron

    An autonomous UTAP-22 aircraft takes off at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida and flies over the Gulf of Mexico, May 5, 2020. The pilotless aircraft was modified to operate under its own computerized control as part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Autonomous Attritable Aircraft Experiment. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    Eglin
    AFRL
    AFMC
    Autonomy
    Skyborg
    AAAx

