Autonomous Aircraft Experiment

An autonomous UTAP-22 aircraft takes off at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida and flies over the Gulf of Mexico, May 5, 2020. The pilotless aircraft was modified to operate under its own computerized control as part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Autonomous Attritable Aircraft Experiment. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)