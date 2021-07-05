National Guard Region III Best Warrior Competition in review

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A look at some snapshot highlights from the National Guard's 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition.



The competition was held at the Alabama National Guard's Fort McClellan Training Center and featured two Soldiers each from 10 states/territories in the southeast U.S. The top NCO (Staff Sgt. Timothy Herter, ALNG) and top lower enlisted Soldier (Sgt. William Lukens, TNNG) will go on to compete in the national-level competition this summer. Soldiers came from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and the Virgin Islands to test their mental and physical endurance, their military knowledge and Soldier skills, their weapons proficiency, and their resilience under stress.