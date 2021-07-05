Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Region III Best Warrior Competition in review

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Spc. Cody Muzio 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    A look at some snapshot highlights from the National Guard's 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition.

    The competition was held at the Alabama National Guard's Fort McClellan Training Center and featured two Soldiers each from 10 states/territories in the southeast U.S. The top NCO (Staff Sgt. Timothy Herter, ALNG) and top lower enlisted Soldier (Sgt. William Lukens, TNNG) will go on to compete in the national-level competition this summer. Soldiers came from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and the Virgin Islands to test their mental and physical endurance, their military knowledge and Soldier skills, their weapons proficiency, and their resilience under stress.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794292
    VIRIN: 210507-A-CQ241-068
    Filename: DOD_108332006
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: AL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, National Guard Region III Best Warrior Competition in review, by SPC Cody Muzio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Alabama National Guard
    National Guard
    Region 3
    Regional BWC

