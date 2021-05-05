Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Extremity Trauma Toolbox: Activities Measure for Upper Limp Amputees

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Todd Dorsey, Thomas Ferguson, Eric Hughes, Nicole McFarland, Tristan Miller and Michael Reilly

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    This is the Activities Measure for Upper Limp Amputees test training video from the Extremity Trauma Toolbox video training series. The series was designed to facilitate standardization of the tests practiced by DoD physical and occupational therapists, and other clinicians working in the field of extremity trauma and amputation.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 11:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    military medicine
    physical and occupational therapy
    extremity trauma toolbox
    Activities Measure for Upper Limp Amputees

