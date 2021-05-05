Extremity Trauma Toolbox: Activities Measure for Upper Limp Amputees

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is the Activities Measure for Upper Limp Amputees test training video from the Extremity Trauma Toolbox video training series. The series was designed to facilitate standardization of the tests practiced by DoD physical and occupational therapists, and other clinicians working in the field of extremity trauma and amputation.