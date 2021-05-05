Extremity Trauma Toolbox: Activities Measure for Upper Limp Amputees

This is the Activities Measure for Upper Limp Amputees test training video from the Extremity Trauma Toolbox video training series. The series was designed to facilitate standardization of the tests practiced by DoD physical and occupational therapists, and other clinicians working in the field of extremity trauma and amputation.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 11:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794227
|VIRIN:
|210505-D-GM951-122
|PIN:
|200022
|Filename:
|DOD_108330922
|Length:
|00:25:00
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT