    DLA Rap with Taysa Markus, DLA Land and Maritime

    AFGHANISTAN

    05.10.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Taysa Markus, DLA Land and Maritime in this episode of the DLA Rap. Taysa defines resiliency. At the end of the Vietnam War, her family took on hardship, adversity and trauma and persevered. Take 5 minutes and watch this touching story which can give us all strength. #DLARap #DefiningResilience

    Location: AF

