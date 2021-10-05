Meet Taysa Markus, DLA Land and Maritime in this episode of the DLA Rap. Taysa defines resiliency. At the end of the Vietnam War, her family took on hardship, adversity and trauma and persevered. Take 5 minutes and watch this touching story which can give us all strength. #DLARap #DefiningResilience
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 10:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794226
|VIRIN:
|210510-D-LU733-927
|PIN:
|505741
|Filename:
|DOD_108330912
|Length:
|00:06:24
|Location:
|AF
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DLA Rap with Taysa Markus, DLA Land and Maritime, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT