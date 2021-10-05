DLA Rap with Taysa Markus, DLA Land and Maritime

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Taysa Markus, DLA Land and Maritime in this episode of the DLA Rap. Taysa defines resiliency. At the end of the Vietnam War, her family took on hardship, adversity and trauma and persevered. Take 5 minutes and watch this touching story which can give us all strength. #DLARap #DefiningResilience