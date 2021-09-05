A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor performs aerial maneuvers during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. The F-22, a fifth-generation fighter incorporating fourth-generation stealth aircraft, has the ability to fly at supersonic speed without afterburners.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 14:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794168
|VIRIN:
|210509-F-NP461-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108330293
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, F-22 Demo Team flies high over Barksdale, by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
