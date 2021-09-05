Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Demo Team flies high over Barksdale

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Max Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor performs aerial maneuvers during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. The F-22, a fifth-generation fighter incorporating fourth-generation stealth aircraft, has the ability to fly at supersonic speed without afterburners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794168
    VIRIN: 210509-F-NP461-2001
    Filename: DOD_108330293
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Demo Team flies high over Barksdale, by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

