    All Americans, 2 Para conduct Trans-Atlantic Jump into Estonia

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Spc. Emely Opio 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and United Kingdom's 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment conduct a Trans-Atlantic Joint Forcible Entry during Swift Response 21, May 7-8, 2021. The Paratroopers took off from Fort Bragg, N.C. on U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, conducted an in-flight refuel over the Atlantic Ocean and descended onto Nurmsi Drop Zone in the early hours of May 8. Swift Response is a joint, multinational Airborne exercise featuring 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 NATO nations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 07:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794140
    VIRIN: 210507-A-ND360-423
    Filename: DOD_108329944
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Americans, 2 Para conduct Trans-Atlantic Jump into Estonia, by SPC Emely Opio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    StongEurope
    DefenderEurope
    Swift Response 21

