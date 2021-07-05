All Americans, 2 Para conduct Trans-Atlantic Jump into Estonia

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and United Kingdom's 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment conduct a Trans-Atlantic Joint Forcible Entry during Swift Response 21, May 7-8, 2021. The Paratroopers took off from Fort Bragg, N.C. on U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, conducted an in-flight refuel over the Atlantic Ocean and descended onto Nurmsi Drop Zone in the early hours of May 8. Swift Response is a joint, multinational Airborne exercise featuring 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 NATO nations.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 07:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794140
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-ND360-423
|Filename:
|DOD_108329944
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
