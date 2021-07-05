Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space show allows Shreveport-Bossier City to showcase the home of the B-52H Stratofortress, grant access to tour the military installation, view military and aerobatic performers, and support the recruiting arm of our armed forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794113
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-LK801-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108329573
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Twilight Show flies high, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT