    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Recreation.gov QR Code Payment How-To Video

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    In partnership with Recreation.gov, some U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recreation sites have recently started a new payment method for use of the day-use facilities such as picnic sites, beaches and boat ramps. Here is a short how-to video on how to use this new payment method.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 19:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 794045
    VIRIN: 210428-A-ZS026-768
    Filename: DOD_108328950
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: US

    USACE
    Recreation

