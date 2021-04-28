In partnership with Recreation.gov, some U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recreation sites have recently started a new payment method for use of the day-use facilities such as picnic sites, beaches and boat ramps. Here is a short how-to video on how to use this new payment method.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 19:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|794045
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-ZS026-768
|Filename:
|DOD_108328950
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Recreation.gov QR Code Payment How-To Video, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT