    AZNG assists Yuma County with PPE storage

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers help move PPE from metal storage containers at the Yuma County Emergency Management yard to a county building with a controlled environment, to protect the integrity of the PPE, in Yuma, Ariz., May 7, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, food banks and local governments throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 16:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794016
    VIRIN: 210507-Z-CC902-001
    Filename: DOD_108328791
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG assists Yuma County with PPE storage, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona National Guard
    PPE
    Soldiers
    Yuma County
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

