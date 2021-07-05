AZNG assists Yuma County with PPE storage

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers help move PPE from metal storage containers at the Yuma County Emergency Management yard to a county building with a controlled environment, to protect the integrity of the PPE, in Yuma, Ariz., May 7, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, food banks and local governments throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)