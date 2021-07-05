AZNG assists Yuma County with PPE storage

Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers help move PPE from metal storage containers at the Yuma County Emergency Management yard to a county building with a controlled environment, to protect the integrity of the PPE, in Yuma, Ariz., May 7, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, food banks and local governments throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794016
|VIRIN:
|210507-Z-CC902-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108328791
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
